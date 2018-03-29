2 Arkansans die in traffic crashes

At least two people were killed Tuesday in crashes in Arkansas, authorities said.

A 72-year-old woman died Tuesday when her Jeep ran off a north Arkansas highway in rainy weather, struck an embankment and rolled over twice, Arkansas State Police reported.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. in Izard County, about 3 miles north of Pineville, according to a preliminary crash report.

Betty Sanders of Pineville was driving south on Arkansas 223 in a 1997 Jeep Cherokee when she failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, and the Jeep ran off the east side of the highway, state police said.

The Jeep struck a rock embankment before rolling over twice and coming to a rest in a ditch, according to the report. Sanders suffered fatal injuries.

It was raining, and the road was wet at the time of the crash, state police said.

Also Tuesday, a 20-year-old Arkansan was cited in a crash that killed another driver, authorities said.

Springdale police responded to a two-vehicle wreck at Thompson Street and Randall Wobbee Lane shortly before 7:15 a.m., the Springdale Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators determined that Christian Rainwater, 20, was driving north on Thompson Street in a maroon 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe when a black 2004 Cadillac CTS turned south onto Thompson Street from Randall Wobbee Lane, the release states.

The Tahoe did not stop at the red light, striking the Cadillac in the driver's-side door, police said. The Cadillac's driver, 64-year-old Javier Mancia of Springdale, was taken to Northwest Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

Rainwater was cited on charges of careless and prohibited driving and having no insurance, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending, according to the release.

Metro on 03/29/2018