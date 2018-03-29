Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lottery officials: $140,000 prize is unclaimed
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 2:09 p.m.
A Natural State Jackpot ticket that’s a $140,000 winner has not yet been claimed, Arkansas lottery officials said Thursday.
The winning ticket was reportedly sold at the Tobo’s 66 gas station, 1200 W. Wilson St. in Fayetteville.
It was a winner in the game's Wednesday drawing, according to a post on the Arkansas Scholarship lottery's Facebook page. The winning numbers are 2, 5, 6, 7 and 32, according to the lottery.
Each Natural State Jackpot ticket costs $1 per play, the lottery's website states.
