In Faulkner County elections case, attorney objects to effort to introduce 'new alleged evidence'

CONWAY — An attorney for state Parole Board member Andy Shock has objected to a political opponent’s effort to introduce “new alleged evidence” aimed at reversing a judge’s decision not to recuse from a case involving this spring’s primary elections.

Faulkner County Justice of the Peace Johnny Brady contends Shock should not be allowed to run against him in the Republican primary because Shock is also on the Parole Board. Shock says state law required him to resign from the sheriff’s office to join the board. But he says the law does not apply to the reverse scenario.

Ruling in Faulkner County Circuit Court, Judge Chris Carnahan recently declined Brady’s request to recuse from hearing the case and ruled that Shock could run for justice of the peace.

Shock’s attorney, Russell A. Wood, countered in a court filing Thursday that Brady and his daughter, Shelly Carpenter, are now trying to support a new request for recusal “by referencing all sorts of new irrelevant and hearsay information not contained in the record of the hearing.”

But Wood said that’s not allowed under Arkansas law.

