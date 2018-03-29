Suspect in killing of Little Rock woman and her two young children returned to Arkansas

After being held in federal custody in Colorado, a 25-year-old man facing charges in a Little Rock triple homicide was booked into the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday, records show.

Michael Ivory Collins faces three counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated robbery in the killing of 24-year-old Mariah Cunningham and her children, 5-year-old Alayah Fisher and 3-year-old Elijah Fisher in Little Rock. The three victims were found dead Dec. 5 inside their apartment in southwest Little Rock.

Online jail records show Collins was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday. A plea and arraignment for Collins is scheduled for Friday in circuit court.

William Burnell Alexander also faces three counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated robbery in the killings, court records show. Little Rock police arrested Alexander in January, and he remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this year, police said that Alexander and Collins are brothers and that Collins knew Cunningham.

Authorities on Dec. 8 arrested Collins in Chicago on a federal arrest warrant that stemmed from accusations he violated his supervised release. He was taken to Colorado, where the arrest warrant originated.

A writ signed by a Pulaski County circuit judge earlier this month requested that a federal prison warden in Colorado release Collins to Pulaski County authorities.

The document says Collins will remain in the county's custody "continuing through the end of all legal proceedings in accordance with the law and facts." After all proceedings, Collins would be returned to the custody of the federal prison in Colorado, according to the document.

Collins has a history of mental-health issues and a previous diagnosis for bipolar disorder, federal court records show. He also had a federal warrant out for his arrest when Cunningham and her two children were killed in Little Rock.

While on his supervised release, which began in 2017, a probation officer accused Collins of violating its terms and conditions, records show. Collins was accused of missing two therapy appointments, among other violations, according to a petition filed in late June that outlined the alleged violations.

"He has expressed resistance to attending treatment to address his mental health issues," the petition said.

An arrest warrant for Collins was issued in July, records show.

The petition also accused Collins of violating the supervised release by not telling a probation officer that he was questioned by police from Greenwood Village, a small city outside Denver.

According to a petition filed in court earlier this year, Collins was reportedly involved in an attempted robbery in which he was accused of pointing a gunat two people.

In that incident, the petition said, Greenwood Village officers responded to a construction site on June 22. A victim told police Collins came to the jobsite and asked for employment verification.

The person told police he noticed a gun in Collins' waistband during the conversation. He told authorities Collins then pulled the gun and tried to rob him.

The victim told police that Collins, during the incident, pointed the gun at his chest and at the head of a second person who responded to the commotion, records show.

Information for this report was provided by Brandon Riddle of Arkansas Online.

Metro on 03/29/2018