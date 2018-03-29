UALR: Women's basketball coach to remain on job; new contract 'in the works'

Joe Foley announced that he will remain the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and “will not be pursuing any other coaching opportunities,” the school’s athletic department said Thursday morning.

UALR added that a “new contract with new terms is in the works to keep the NCAA's seventh-winningest active Division I head coach with the Trojans.”

Foley’s current contract’s scheduled raises stop July 1, and he is scheduled to make $250,000 per year through the 2023-24 season.

“The new deal shows the department's sustained commitment to the continued success of the women's basketball program which has thrived and flourished under Foley's tenure,” a news release states.

Several websites reported that Foley had been connected to the opening at Texas Tech, which fired Candi Whitaker on Jan. 1.

Former UALR men’s coach Chris Beard led the Texas Tech men’s team to the Elite Eight this year and signed a $19 million contract through the 2023-24 season.

Foley has accumulated a 312-163 record in 15 seasons at UALR, which just went 23-10, won its fourth Sun Belt Conference Tournament and reached the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time under him.

Foley was also named Sun Belt Coach of the Year for the fifth time this year.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Joe Foley remain as our head women's basketball coach at Little Rock," athletic director Chasse Conque said. "Joe has brought tremendous regional and national recognition to our program and university through his tireless work as a leader and mentor to our student-athletes."

