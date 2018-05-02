Arkansas man accused of stabbing 2-year-old daughter, child's mother in dispute

An Arkansas man is accused of stabbing his 2-year-old daughter and the child's mother during a dispute Sunday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Jonesboro police were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of East Johnson Avenue, where a woman was retrieving her 2-year-old daughter from the girl's father, 37-year-old Theodis Coleman, according to an affidavit.

Earlier that day, the mother told officers, Coleman had made threats to kill her and her family if she tried to get the child back. While she was at the house, Coleman pulled a steak knife from his pocket and lunged toward her while she was holding the 2-year-old, the affidavit states.

The knife went through the child's arm and into the mother's arm, according to police. The 2-year-old was flown to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, the document shows.

Coleman is charged with second-degree domestic battery and was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond at the Craighead County jail as of Wednesday afternoon. He is scheduled to appear in court June 29.