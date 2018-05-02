Home / Latest News /
Arkansas town found to be operating speed trap seeks relief from traffic-patrol sanctions
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 1:42 p.m.
The city of Damascus on Wednesday asked a prosecutor for relief from traffic-patrol sanctions that took effect almost one year ago.
City Attorney Beau Wilcox noted in a letter to Prosecuting Attorney Luke Ferugson that the original order said the city could request relief a year after they took effect. That date will be May 10.
Ferguson’s predecessor, Cody Hiland, found that Damascus was operating a speed trap and ordered the town to quit patrolling U.S. 65 and a state highway running through the town that lies in Faulkner and Van Buren counties. Without relief, the sanctions won’t end until the end of this year.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Delta123 says... May 2, 2018 at 1:55 p.m.
Of course they seek relief out of concerns for public safety.
Razorbacks901 says... May 2, 2018 at 2:23 p.m.
The town of Johnson between Fayetteville and Springdale has the biggest speed trap in Arkansas. Go 1 mile over the speed limit and they will pull you over!! And don't you dare let one of your tires touch the yellow or white lines.
Delta2 says... May 2, 2018 at 2:45 p.m.
If there is a way for Damascus to be allowed to operate under some sort of probationary (for lack of a better term) status, I'd be willing to see if they've learned their lesson. I'd have people undercover traveling through there regularly just to make sure though.
