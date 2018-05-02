Arkansas town found to be operating speed trap seeks relief from traffic-patrol sanctions

The city of Damascus on Wednesday asked a prosecutor for relief from traffic-patrol sanctions that took effect almost one year ago.

City Attorney Beau Wilcox noted in a letter to Prosecuting Attorney Luke Ferugson that the original order said the city could request relief a year after they took effect. That date will be May 10.

Ferguson’s predecessor, Cody Hiland, found that Damascus was operating a speed trap and ordered the town to quit patrolling U.S. 65 and a state highway running through the town that lies in Faulkner and Van Buren counties. Without relief, the sanctions won’t end until the end of this year.

