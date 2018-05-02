Home / Latest News /
SUV stolen in break-in at North Little Rock vehicle lot, police say
This article was published today at 10:05 a.m.
A burglar broke into a North Little Rock vehicle lot and took an SUV late last week, according to a report released Tuesday.
The theft happened between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 7:25 a.m. Saturday at Professional Auto Sales, 2911 E. Broadway, the city’s Police Department said.
A manager at Professional Auto Sales told police that he had locked the business Friday evening before leaving.
When he returned the next morning, a door had been kicked in and a maroon 2008 Saturn Outlook was missing, the employee said.
The manager said he had a video surveillance system and had reinforced the door with two metal bars because of a previous break-in at the vehicle lot.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
