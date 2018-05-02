In time for May 5: A fajita marinade

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

If your Cinco de Mayo celebration menu includes fajitas, this recipe from Frances Kennedy will help you add some flavor to the meat. Kennedy suggests using steak, but I think this marinade would work well with chicken or shrimp too.

Marinade for Fajitas

1/2 cup beer

1/2 cup oil

Sliced onions

Juice of 1 lime

Crushed red pepper flakes

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Add meat and marinate at least 1 hour.

Kennedy also shares this casserole, which is sure to spice up any meal.

Jalapeno Corn Casserole

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese

1/2 cup margarine

4 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

Salt, to taste

3 jalapeno peppers, chopped

3 cans white kernel corn, drained

Butter a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Melt cream cheese and margarine in a small sauce pan. In a bowl, mix flour, milk and salt together. Add cream cheese mixture. Stir in jalapenos and corn. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish. Bake 30 minutes or until golden and bubbly.

And to finish with something sweet, this recipe from Sandi Black should hit the spot.

"This is a recipe from a sorority sister at SMU in Dallas," Black writes. "The tart lemon in between layers of meringue crust and whipped cream, which is also sweet, is very good."

Lemon Pie a la Barbara

Meringue:

5 egg whites

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 1/2 cups sugar

Filling:

5 egg yolks

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup lemon juice (see note)

Zest of 1 lemon

1 pint whipping cream, whipped

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Butter a 9-inch pie plate.

Beat egg whites and cream of tartar until stiff. Gradually beat in the sugar, beating until glossy. Pour into a buttered pie plate. Place in oven. Turn off heat and leave overnight.

In a double boiler set over barely simmering water, combine egg yolks, water, cornstarch, lemon juice and zest. Beat with an electric mixer until thickened. Let cool.

Spread custard over meringue, then cover the custard with whipped cream.

Note: If using bottled lemon juice, use 1/2 cup bottled juice and 1/2 cup water.

