Pea Ridge girls cruise; Crossett boys sweat out 25th

POCAHONTAS -- The Pea Ridge girls track and field team ran away with its first Class 4A state championship Tuesday at Wear Schoonover Stadium.

Pea Ridge outpointed Crossett 106-53.

The Crossett boys clinched their 25th state championship and first since 2003 with a second-place finish in the meet's final event, the 1,600-meter relay. Crossett outpointed Nashville 70-65.50.

Pea Ridge trailed Ashdown 45-44 after nine events, but the Blackhawks picked up two points in the 1,600 with a seventh-place finish from Harmony Reynolds (6:00.80) to go ahead 46-45. Then, Pea Ridge picked up two second-place finishes -- good for eight points apiece -- in the 400 relay and the 400, with Adelina Means clocking in at 1:02.75 to help the Blackhawks extend their lead, 62-47, over Ashdown.

Freshman Blakelee Winn won her second title Tuesday in the 300 hurdles (45.83) to give the Blackhawks an 80-47 advantage over Ashdown through 13 events.

"Our kids were very focused," Pea Ridge girls Coach Heather Wade said. "They ran their race. They gave me everything they had. That's all you can ask for."

Crossett Coach Rodney Lawson was pleased with how his team came together for the boys 1,600 relay (Jeremy Green, Tyreke Caldwell, Kantrel Williams, Jovonn Watson) to win the 4A boys title.

"We knew we were a half point behind Nashville," Lawson said. "I just told them, 'Don't stress. Don't get worried. Just go out and do what we do. Run the race we've been running all year.' "

Hamburg's Tiana Wilson repeated in the 100, 200 and the 400. Wilson clocked in 11.90 in the 100, 24.60 in the 200 and 58.74 in the 400.

Ozark's Kennedy Timmerman won two events, taking the 800 in 2:24.22 and the 1,600 in 5:26.84.

Joe T. Robinson sophomore Quincy Johnson picked up his second consecutive long jump title, jumping 21 feet, 10 1/4 inches.

Mason Clark and Chastery Fuamatu, both of Gentry, won the discus and shot put titles in the boys and girls events, respectively.

Clark won the discus with a throw of 155-6 and took the shot put (55-1). Fuamatu, who has signed with Arkansas State University, had winning tosses of 128-4 inches in the discus and 44-2 1/2 in the shot put.

CLASS 3A

Prescott, Rivercrest win

The Prescott boys and Rivercrest girls won the Class 3A boys and girls state championships, respectively, on Tuesday at Jessieville High School.

Prescott won in the pole vault (Kadarious Pearson, 13-2), the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, the 400 (Ryan Johnson, 49.94) and 300 hurdles (Adrian Block, 40.35). The Curley Wolves scored 106 points, with Junction City coming in second with 67 points.

Rivercrest, led by Sydney Lane, won the Class 3A girls state championship. The Lady Colts outpointed host Jessieville 84-56.

Lane, who has signed with Arkansas State, won her third consecutive high jump title, clearing 5-4, and earned the 300 hurdles crown (49.60).

Piggott's Nate Mallard set the Class 3A state record in the shot put with a throw of 50-4 1/4. The previous record was held by Klint Harvey of Corning in 2015 (49-8.75).

