Little Rock's Arkansas Repertory Theatre says it has raised more than $113,000 since suspending operations

Just more than a week after it suspended operations, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre has raised more than $113,000 from nearly 400 donors.

Tuesday's "Rally for the Rep" event raised $17,000, the downtown Little Rock venue said on Twitter.

"Many of the contributors are first-time givers and we hope other individuals, businesses and foundations will join them," the post reads.

The theater announced April 24 that it was canceling the final production of its 2017-18 season and halting plans for 2018-19.

Clearing the theater's operating debt and considering future plans would take from $750,000 to $1 million up front, the Rep's board previously said.