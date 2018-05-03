Webster University loses lease for Arkansas campus

FORT SMITH — A university campus in northwest Arkansas is preparing to close its doors.

The Southwest Times Record reported that Webster University's Fort Smith campus will close May 18 at the end of the school's current term.

Mike Gibbs is the director for the private university's Fort Smith and Fayetteville campuses. He said the campus lost its lease for the space and didn't have the enrollment to justify moving to a different place.

Gibbs said the lease was denied by the city, which is the campus' landlord.

Fort Smith IT Director Russell Gibson said the administration decided to instead use the space for city staff.

Gibbs said the university has used the Fort Smith campus for about 20 years.