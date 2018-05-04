School district: Arkansas student arrested after carrying loaded gun onto bus

A student was arrested after he took a loaded handgun onto an Arkansas school bus Friday morning, district officials said.

The White Hall School District's Transportation Department was made aware that an 18-year-old student had carried the weapon onto the bus in a bag, according to a statement from Superintendent Doug Dorris sent to parents and provided to Arkansas Online.

Authorities reportedly met the student as he got off the bus at the high school and escorted him to an office.

White Hall police located the gun, the district said, and the student was taken into custody.

"I am extremely proud that our transportation department, staff and local police followed our proper training protocol thus minimizing any threat to our students and staff,” Doris said in the release.

As of Friday afternoon, the student was not identified. No other information was released.