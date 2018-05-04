Director of Arkansas pregnancy support center accused of stealing more than $25,000 from nonprofit

The head of an Arkansas nonprofit is accused of stealing more than $25,000 from the charity, police said.

Daphne Haas, executive director of Heart to Heart Pregnancy Support Center Inc., was arrested Thursday on a charge of theft of property, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Haas’ arrest came after authorities were notified March 10 that a substantial amount of money was missing from an account belonging to the Fort Smith-based organization.

Police said Haas was later developed as a person of interest in the case and spoke with investigators.

On its website, Heart to Heart is described as a “non-denominational Christian pro-life ministry dedicated to helping young girls, women, men and families who are expecting an unplanned pregnancy.”

The organization said in a Facebook post Friday morning that it was appreciative of the support received after the embezzlement accusations were made public.

“This is very tough for us since we’ve worked hard over many years to serve families in our community,” the statement reads. “It’s positive to know so many of you care enough to help us rebuild with funds, supplies and most of all prayers.”

Records show Haas remained at the Sebastian County jail as of Friday morning in lieu of $5,000 bond.