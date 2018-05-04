• Braden Riess, 30, the son of Lois Reiss, a Minnesota woman accused of fatally shooting her husband then traveling to Florida where she killed a woman to steal her identity, described his mother as a "good lady" who "had her own demons."

• The Rev. Patrick Conroy will stay on as chaplain of the House of Representatives after withdrawing a resignation letter he filed at the request of House Speaker Paul Ryan, who, in announcing the decision, said the House "is not well served by a protracted fight over such an important post."

• Brian Butler, a police sergeant in Stamford, Conn., said a 3-year-old girl being watched by her sight-impaired grandmother survived with just minor injuries after falling nearly five stories from an apartment building window and landing in a plot of freshly spread mulch.

• David Fornell, Detroit's deputy fire commissioner, said no one was hurt when part of a parking deck collapsed, damaging eight cars and SUVs that fell about 10 feet to the level below.

• Shane Sleeper, 31, arrested in February, accused of threatening violence at gay bars in Chicago, was recaptured by police two days after he was mistakenly released from jail when several misdemeanor counts were dropped so felony terrorism and hate crime counts could be filed.

• John Elmore Jr., 60, of Los Angeles and his 85-year-old father used a cellphone to call for help after getting stuck in snow near Cody, Wyo., when they drove around two road-closed signs because of faulty GPS information while trying to get to Yellowstone National Park.

• Ryleigh Taylor, 11, said she was walking on the shore of Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tenn., when she found a nearly intact fossil of a trilobite, an extinct marine animal that lived 475 million years ago, which she now wants to see displayed in a museum.

• Markiko Lewis, 40, who served a 30-month sentence after pleading guilty to robbing a Cleveland bank branch, was indicted in the robbery of the same branch on April 12, the day after he was released from prison, prosecutors said.

• Laura Williams, with the sheriff's office in Volusia County, Fla., said teachers were told to keep students inside classrooms when a middle school in Orange City went on lockdown as a mother bear and her three cubs wandered around campus for nearly two hours.

