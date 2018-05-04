Police: 52-year-old man dies after vehicle veers off Arkansas road, overturns

A 52-year-old man died after the sport utility vehicle he was driving in south Arkansas left a road and overturned, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Daniel Road in Smackover in Union County, according to a preliminary report.

Police say Timmy Gathright of Smackover made an abrupt left turn in a 1987 Ford Bronco, causing the SUV to strike a ditch embankment, rotate clockwise and overturn.

The vehicle then came to a rest on its left side, according to authorities.

Gathright suffered fatal injuries as a result. No one else was reported hurt.

The weather was described as clear and the road was said to be dry.

At least 136 deaths have been recorded in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.