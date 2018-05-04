Trump says he'd 'love to' talk to Mueller but wants fairness; president also suggests Giuliani misspoke on porn star

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he would "love to" speak to special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia probe but tells reporters he wants to ensure he'd be "treated fairly."

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn on Friday, Trump again expressed interest in consenting to an interview.

"I would love to go," the president said. "Nothing I want to do more." But he says he needs to "find that we're going to be treated fairly because everybody sees it now and it's a pure witch hunt."

Trump is being advised now by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani has warned Trump against sitting down for an interview with Mueller and has suggested the president needs to place limits on his level of cooperation.

Trump on Friday also insisted he is not changing his story on a $130,000 hush payment that went to porn star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election.

Trump denied knowledge of the payment to reporters last month, but Giuliani revealed Wednesday that Trump had reimbursed personal attorney Michael Cohen for the money.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Trump acknowledged the reimbursement.

But Friday, Trump suggested that Giuliani didn't have his facts straight.

Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One that "We're not changing any stories." He said, "take a look at what I said."