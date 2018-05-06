The royal treatment

Blue was the color of the evening at the Thea Foundation's gala celebrating the arts April 28: a blue carpet rolled out for guests, blue specialty cocktails and guests attired in shades from indigo to turquoise. The fourth annual fundraiser, Into the Blue, was held at the Center for the Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas at Pulaski Tech in North Little Rock.

After a cocktail hour, guests were treated to performances by former Thea Foundation scholarship winners. They were Georgeanne Yehling, Selena Gordon, Meredith Short Loy and Bennett "Tanner" Berry. Dorothy Morris of Hot Springs, president and chief executive officer of the Morris Foundation, was honored with the Pillar of the Arts Award for her part in helping to advance the arts in Arkansas.

Chairmen for the event included Morris, Clark Trim, Jo and Presley Melton, Michelle Browning, Janet and Dr. Glenn Davis, Trish Roberson; Win and Natalie Rockefeller; and Gert Clark.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

High Profile on 05/06/2018