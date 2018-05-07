Arkansas falls 3 spots in top 25 poll

— Arkansas fell three spots to No. 7 in this week's USA Today Coaches' Poll.

The Razorbacks (33-15, 14-10 SEC) are coming off a 1-2 weekend at LSU. Arkansas won Friday's opener 5-4, but lost a pair of two-run games Saturday and Sunday. Arkansas has not been ranked outside the top 10 all season.

Despite the series loss, the Razorbacks have a one-game lead over Ole Miss and Auburn in the SEC West, and remain a prime candidate to be a top eight seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas is ranked No. 6 in this week's NCAA Ratings Performance Index, down one spot from last week.

The Razorbacks have played or will play six other teams ranked in the top 15 of the RPI and have the sixth-strongest schedule in the nation, according to WarrenNolan.com.

The Razorbacks' opponent this week, Texas A&M, fell two spots to No. 20 in the coaches' poll this week following a series loss to No. 1 Florida. The Aggies (34-14, 12-12) defeated the Gators on Sunday to avoid a sweep.

Other SEC teams ranked by coaches this week are: Ole Miss (8), Georgia (15), Auburn (17) and Kentucky (19).

The Razorbacks have an 11-4 record this season against teams ranked in this week's top 25. In addition to games against SEC teams, Arkansas is a combined 3-0 against No. 10 Texas Tech and No. 18 Texas.