Crawfish buyer’s cooler held marijuana, authorities in Arkansas say
Authorities in northeast Arkansas said they arrested a man who was buying crawfish after discovering that a cooler he had planned to use contained more than 3 pounds of marijuana.
Scott Schillig, 61, of Groverstown, Ind., has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, records show.
The Cross County sheriff’s office said Schillig placed the coolers on the ground when he arrived Thursday at Hylle Crawfish Farm in Coldwater to purchase crawfish.
When Schillig opened the coolers, one contained several vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, according to the release. An estimated 3.6 pounds was inside.
An off-duty corporal working at the business noticed the drugs, and Schillig was taken into custody.
Found in his vehicle were two firearms and $7,366 in cash that was believed to have been from drug trafficking, the sheriff’s office said.
Schillig remained at the Cross County jail as of Friday morning, according to an online inmate roster. Bail had not been set.
