Arkansas woman drowns in southwest Missouri river

NOEL, Mo. — Authorities say an Arkansas woman has drowned after her canoe capsized in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the woman as 50-year-old Ann Theile, of Bella Vista, Arkansas.

The patrol says she was floating Monday near the town of Noel when she came upon a tree that was across the Elk River. She then stood up in the canoe, causing it to tip over, and became entangled in the tree.