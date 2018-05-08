Home /
Arkansas woman drowns in southwest Missouri river
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:01 a.m.
NOEL, Mo. — Authorities say an Arkansas woman has drowned after her canoe capsized in southwest Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the woman as 50-year-old Ann Theile, of Bella Vista, Arkansas.
The patrol says she was floating Monday near the town of Noel when she came upon a tree that was across the Elk River. She then stood up in the canoe, causing it to tip over, and became entangled in the tree.
