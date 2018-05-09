Big second sparks Naturals over Travs

NATURALS 7, TRAVELERS 2

Northwest Arkansas took advantage of a five-hit, four-run second inning and a solid pitching performance from Glenn Sparkman to take a 7-2 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The victory allowed the Naturals to win the four-game series 3-1.

Sparkman (3-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up 6 hits, 2 runs while walking 1 and striking out 4. Luis Vasquez pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 3 for his first save of the year. The loss went to Arkansas starter Anthony Misiewicz (0-2) who lasted 5 innings, giving up 10 hits, 4 runs and struck out 2.

"Sparkman did a hell of a job, then [Yunior] Marte came in, was a little shaky but got the job done," Naturals Manager Mike Rojas said. "The rest of the guys struggled a little but Sparkman was the main reason why we won the game. He kept them off balance, pitched very well up and down, in and out, but got the job done."

The Travelers were once again unable to push a run across when they had a chance, leaving two runners on base in the seventh and eight innings. The team did go 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. The Naturals were 4-for-19 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on.

Northwest Arkansas picked up a hit in the first but really was offensive in the second. The first four batters in that inning each got a hit and each scored for a lead they would not lose.

First baseman Samir Duenez led of with a deep single to right field and moved to second on base hit by Elier Hernandez. Josh Brontsema drove in two runs with with a double, then Alex Liddi drove in another with a triple. Jecksson Flores grounded out to short, scoring Liddi for a 4-0 lead.

Joey Curletta led off the bottom of the inning with a single, then scored on a two-out single by Seth Mejias-Brean to make it 4-1.

The Travelers cut the Naturals to 4-2 in the sixth when Chuck Taylor led off with a double. Beau Amaral followed with a single to drive in Taylor, but three consecutive ground outs ended the threat.

Northwest Arkansas added some insurance runs in the ninth when Nicky Lopez led off with a single. Nick Dini was was hit by a pitch, then both runners moved up on a wild pitch. A comebacker to pitcher Stephen Parakslis got one out, then Hernandez was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Brontsema singled to drive in two runs, then two singles loaded the bases again. A ground ball got a force out at home, but a fielding error by Curletta on a throw from DeCarlo allowed another run to score for the final margin.

