State logs one more flu-related death

One additional flu-related death was reported in the state in the past week, raising the state's death toll from the current flu season to 223, the state Department of Health reported.

The department also reported that the percentage of patients visiting doctors offices who had flu-like symptoms fell after rising for three weeks.

During the week that ended Saturday, 1.8 percent of the patients had high fevers and coughs or sore throats, down from 2 percent a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the percentage of emergency room patients with such symptoms increased slightly but remained less than 1 percent, according to a Health Department report.

Positive flu tests were reported in 12 counties, down from 20 counties a week earlier.

Jennifer Dillaha, medical director for the Health Department's immunization program, said the reports were concentrated in the northeast part of the state.

The flu season could last a few more weeks, she said.

"I have to say the flu this year has been doggedly persistent," she said.

In February, the death toll from the current season surpassed the 110 people who died in the 2014-15 season, which had been the state's deadliest since the Health Department began tracking flu deaths in 2000.

The latest death was of a person over age 64, according to the department.

Of the other people who have died, five were children or teens younger than 19, 14 were ages 25-44, 36 were ages 45-64 and 167 were 65 or older.

Dillaha said people who haven't gotten flu shots should still get them if they have health conditions such as heart disease or asthma, putting them at high risk of developing complications from the flu, and live in areas where the virus is still circulating or plan to travel to such areas.

Of the people who have died from the flu in the state this year, at least 46 had been vaccinated against the flu and 90 had not, Health Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said.

Whether any of the others had been vaccinated hadn't been determined, she said.

Metro on 05/09/2018