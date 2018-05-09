Style: ‘Highway’ leads singer Justin Moore back home

Justin Moore brings his “Hell on a Highway Tour” to Arkansas on Friday with a show at Little Rock’s First Security Amphitheater, Sean Clancy writes in Thursday’s Style section.

Though Moore, of Poyen, has played plenty of sets in central Arkansas, he says this will be his first as headliner: “We’ve done Riverfest and different things in conjunction with Razorback games, different charity events, but we’ve actually never brought our tour through there. We’re looking forward to it.”

