• The Rev. Patrick Conroy has been sworn back in as chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives by House Speaker Paul Ryan, who reconciled with the Jesuit priest Tuesday over "a good cup of coffee" after facing bipartisan criticism for abruptly asking Conroy to resign just weeks earlier.

• Shelley Buck, president of the Prairie Island Tribal Council, said an anonymous buyer who paid $40,000 at a Boston auction for a clay pipe linked to the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 is returning the sacred relic to the Lower Sioux Indian Community in Minnesota.

• Sean Covington, 43, of Rayne, La., was arrested on littering, drug possession and other counts after Louisiana state wildlife agents tracked him down using information pulled from a pile of trash dumped on state-owned land in Lafayette Parish, investigators said.

• Angel Herndon, 48, signed for a package at the post office in Nettleton, Miss., and was arrested immediately after stepping outside, accused of possessing illegal drugs when undercover investigators acted on a tip that the package contained more than 15 pounds of marijuana.

• Jennifer White has filed suit against the Harmony Park Safari zoo in Huntsville, Ala., accusing its owners of negligence after her 9-year-old daughter was hospitalized and needed 14 stitches when a kangaroo named Erwin reached through a fence, grabbed the girl and bit her ear.

• Erika Guttilla, 31, of Highgate, Vt., and two others are facing a murder charge in the shooting of her 35-year-old boyfriend whose corpse was kept in a trash bin for months and then dumped in a wooded area where it was found, state police said.

• Seth Herter, 29, is facing a first-degree murder charge and other counts after St. Louis police accused him of killing a man with a samurai sword and then stealing the man's cellphone and sport utility vehicle.

• Sherrita Sawyer was arrested on 18 burglary counts after being accused of entering at least four nursing homes and taking wallets, a phone and jewelry from residents, said police in Mobile, Ala.

• Freddie Linden, 15, a high school freshman in North Sioux City, S.D., who sued when he was barred from competing on the girls dance team, will be allowed to dance this fall after the state activities association voted to allow boys to participate with girls in competitive dancing events.

A Section on 05/09/2018