UNDER THE RADAR: Mayflower RB Deon Simmons

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Mayflower's Deon Simmons.

CLASS: 2019

POSiTION :RB-Slot

SIZE: 5-4, 160

BENCH: 240

SQUAT: 390

STATS: 243 carries for 2,562 yards, 40 touchdowns; 12 receptions for 153 yards, 3 touchdowns

GPA: 3.5

SHOWING INTEREST: Harding, Arkansas Tech, Ouachita Baptist, Southern Arkansas

COACH: Vilonia Coach Todd Langrell, who was Mayflower's coach last year.

"He’s like a mighty mouse, he's very, very strong for his size and stature. I think that's kind of scaring some college coaches off a little bit. He’s has a knack like those little guys - he never gets hit hard running the football. Sometimes I tell people if he was bigger a lot of Division I schools would be after him. However, if he was bigger I don’t think he could do some of the things he can do. He can get behind a block and make a cut and get vertical. l think that’s a very good attribute of his. He’s one of those hide-and-seek running backs.”

STRENGTHS: "I think he runs a 4.54, but he never gets caught on the field. There’s 40 speed and there’s game speed. He is fast with pads on. He’s exceptionally quick and he can make a cut running full speed."

JOY TO BE AROUND: “He’s first to the field house and he’s last to leave. When the bell rings for seventh period, he’s on a run to the field house. He’s the type of kid that wants to be social. He doesn't go to the field house and get dressed real quick, he comes into the coaches' office and he’s asking how we’re doing. He doesn't have a bad day, I guess you can say. He’s positive, he builds people up.”