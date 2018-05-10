LIST: Find Mother's Day specials in central Arkansas

Several local eateries have notified us they're planning something special for Mother's Day -- and yes, that's Sunday. The presence of an establishment on this list does not constitute an endorsement of any kind, and not being on this list does not amount to a condemnation. If a place isn't on this list, that doesn't mean nothing is going on there -- it just means you'll need to call, check out websites and/or Facebook pages, etc., on your own. Where possible, we've included phone numbers and/or other contact information for reservations, something we do recommend.

• The Wyndham Riverfront, 2 Riverfront Plaza, North Little Rock, offers a 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Mother's Day buffet, including a carving station (inside round of beef au jus or with horseradish cream sauce), entree station; seasonal vegetables, salads and fresh fruit; and an omelet/waffle station. $24.95 (plus tax and gratuities), $22.95 senior citizens, $14.95 children 5-11, free children under 5 with paying adult. (501) 907-4826.

• The Castle on Stagecoach, 6601 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, will also have a Mother's Day brunch, prepared by Gina's Catering, with specialty coffees and teas from Bryant's Koffee With a Kause, plus roses for moms, champagne mimosas, a strolling guitar player and carriage rides in and out of the property. $75; reservations required. (501) 960-0658; castleonstagecoach.com.

• The 10 a.m.-2 p.m. brunch buffet at Canvas, inside the Arkansas Arts Center in MacArthur Park, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, will feature a ham/turkey carving station, a cold salad station, a waffle bar and a selection of breakfast items. $35. (501) 907-5946.

• Hawgz Blues Cafe, 5524 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, has two events going on Sunday -- a Mother's Day buffet patio lunch, 11 a.m-3 p.m., $34.95; and filming for an episode of the TV show American Road Trip, 1:30-3 p.m., featuring a special menu, which, says cafe CEO Kristian Nelson, involves a choice between the Lion King steak dinner and the Hawgz Trough (half a rack of smoked ribs, a pound of pulled pork and half a smoked chicken, with baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw, a house salad and Texas toast). Specify when you buy the tickets -- $100 for two, available at the restaurant or by calling (501) 478-6300. And you can still enter to win one of two $100 gift certificates (which you can use for the Road Trip dinner); visit Arkansasonline.com/hawgzbluescafe. They'll draw names at noon Friday.

• The "Signature Mother's Day Brunch" buffet at Gigi's Soul Cafe & Lounge, 10840 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature light jazz music, mimosas and bloody Mary specials and some new menu items. $25.95, $15.95 for children. (501) 800-2888; gigislounge.com.

• Four central Arkansas TCBY outlets -- Lakewood Village, 2600 Lakewood Village Plaza, North Little Rock; 11418 W. Markham St., Little Rock; 3900 Dave Ward Drive, Conway; and 227 Cornerstore Blvd., Hot Springs -- will offer 6 ounces of frozen yogurt free to mothers, open to close, on Sunday.

• Corky's Ribs & BBQ locations in Little Rock, 12005 Westhaven Drive, and North Little Rock, in Lakewood Village, 2947 Lakewood Village Drive, will serve moms free Bundtini (bite-size bundt cakes) from Nothing Bundt Cakes with purchase of entree (daylong, dine-in only, while supplies last).

• The brunch at Bravo Cucina Italiana, in the Promenade at Chenal, 17809 Chenal Parkway at Rahling Road, Little Rock, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will feature Mother's Day specials, including bread-pudding French toast and a 6-ounce filet mignon. The restaurant's full menu will also be available. (501) 821-2485; bravoitalian.com/reservations.html.

• Saturday-Sunday at the two Little Rock locations of Zoes Kitchen -- Park Plaza, 6000 W. Markham St., (501) 663-3328, and 12900 Chenal Parkway, (501) 227-0704 -- get four free chocolate chip cookies with the purchase of any large Mediterranean Family Dinner. Sunday is also International Hummus Day, so also Saturday-Sunday, they're offering a free Hummus Starter with the purchase of any entree (in-store; online, get a free Classic Hummus starter with minimum $7 online purchase). And, not related in any way to Mother's Day, the chain is also offering a 10 percent military discount to all veterans and active members of the military at all locations. Present your military ID at checkout.

• And all central Arkansas locations of Papa Murphy's Take & Bake Pizza (Bryant, Conway, Hot Springs, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Russellville) are shaving 50 percent off all Mother's Day pizza purchases. (501) 831-2960.