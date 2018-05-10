Home /
LIST: Find Mother's Day specials in central Arkansas
This article was published today at 2:08 p.m.
Several local eateries have notified us they're planning something special for Mother's Day -- and yes, that's Sunday. The presence of an establishment on this list does not constitute an endorsement of any kind, and not being on this list does not amount to a condemnation. If a place isn't on this list, that doesn't mean nothing is going on there -- it just means you'll need to call, check out websites and/or Facebook pages, etc., on your own. Where possible, we've included phone numbers and/or other contact information for reservations, something we do recommend.
• The Wyndham Riverfront, 2 Riverfront Plaza, North Little Rock, offers a 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Mother's Day buffet, including a carving station (inside round of beef au jus or with horseradish cream sauce), entree station; seasonal vegetables, salads and fresh fruit; and an omelet/waffle station. $24.95 (plus tax and gratuities), $22.95 senior citizens, $14.95 children 5-11, free children under 5 with paying adult. (501) 907-4826.
• The Castle on Stagecoach, 6601 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, will also have a Mother's Day brunch, prepared by Gina's Catering, with specialty coffees and teas from Bryant's Koffee With a Kause, plus roses for moms, champagne mimosas, a strolling guitar player and carriage rides in and out of the property. $75; reservations required. (501) 960-0658; castleonstagecoach.com.
• The 10 a.m.-2 p.m. brunch buffet at Canvas, inside the Arkansas Arts Center in MacArthur Park, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, will feature a ham/turkey carving station, a cold salad station, a waffle bar and a selection of breakfast items. $35. (501) 907-5946.
• Hawgz Blues Cafe, 5524 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, has two events going on Sunday -- a Mother's Day buffet patio lunch, 11 a.m-3 p.m., $34.95; and filming for an episode of the TV show American Road Trip, 1:30-3 p.m., featuring a special menu, which, says cafe CEO Kristian Nelson, involves a choice between the Lion King steak dinner and the Hawgz Trough (half a rack of smoked ribs, a pound of pulled pork and half a smoked chicken, with baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw, a house salad and Texas toast). Specify when you buy the tickets -- $100 for two, available at the restaurant or by calling (501) 478-6300. And you can still enter to win one of two $100 gift certificates (which you can use for the Road Trip dinner); visit Arkansasonline.com/hawgzbluescafe. They'll draw names at noon Friday.
• The "Signature Mother's Day Brunch" buffet at Gigi's Soul Cafe & Lounge, 10840 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature light jazz music, mimosas and bloody Mary specials and some new menu items. $25.95, $15.95 for children. (501) 800-2888; gigislounge.com.
• Four central Arkansas TCBY outlets -- Lakewood Village, 2600 Lakewood Village Plaza, North Little Rock; 11418 W. Markham St., Little Rock; 3900 Dave Ward Drive, Conway; and 227 Cornerstore Blvd., Hot Springs -- will offer 6 ounces of frozen yogurt free to mothers, open to close, on Sunday.
• Corky's Ribs & BBQ locations in Little Rock, 12005 Westhaven Drive, and North Little Rock, in Lakewood Village, 2947 Lakewood Village Drive, will serve moms free Bundtini (bite-size bundt cakes) from Nothing Bundt Cakes with purchase of entree (daylong, dine-in only, while supplies last).
• The brunch at Bravo Cucina Italiana, in the Promenade at Chenal, 17809 Chenal Parkway at Rahling Road, Little Rock, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will feature Mother's Day specials, including bread-pudding French toast and a 6-ounce filet mignon. The restaurant's full menu will also be available. (501) 821-2485; bravoitalian.com/reservations.html.
• Saturday-Sunday at the two Little Rock locations of Zoes Kitchen -- Park Plaza, 6000 W. Markham St., (501) 663-3328, and 12900 Chenal Parkway, (501) 227-0704 -- get four free chocolate chip cookies with the purchase of any large Mediterranean Family Dinner. Sunday is also International Hummus Day, so also Saturday-Sunday, they're offering a free Hummus Starter with the purchase of any entree (in-store; online, get a free Classic Hummus starter with minimum $7 online purchase). And, not related in any way to Mother's Day, the chain is also offering a 10 percent military discount to all veterans and active members of the military at all locations. Present your military ID at checkout.
• And all central Arkansas locations of Papa Murphy's Take & Bake Pizza (Bryant, Conway, Hot Springs, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Russellville) are shaving 50 percent off all Mother's Day pizza purchases. (501) 831-2960.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: LIST: Find Mother's Day specials in central Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.