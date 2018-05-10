2 charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Arkansas officer

Authorities say they have made two arrests in the April killing of an off-duty Arkansas police officer.

West Memphis Police Department Capt. Joe Baker said Demarcus Darnell Parker, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday at his Marion home. George Jealvontia Henderson, 22, was arrested Thursday in Memphis with assistance from a multi-agency gang unit and authorities in Shelby County, the department said on Facebook.

The two men were arrested in connection with their involvement in the death of Oliver Johnson Jr., Baker said.

Johnson, an officer with the Forrest City Police Department., was at his home at the Meadows Apartment complex, 1101 S. Avalon St. in West Memphis, around 4 p.m. April 28 when people were firing shots outside. Multiple rounds struck the building's facade, and one bullet hit Johnson in the upper torso, Baker previously said.

The bullet was likely not intended for him, according to authorities.

Parker was booked into the Crittenden County jail shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. He is charged with capital murder, criminal attempt to commit capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and forgery.

His bail has not yet been set, and he is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday, jail officials said.

Henderson, who was named as a suspect Tuesday, is awaiting extradition back to Arkansas to face multiple charges, including capital murder, according to police.

Authorities arrested a 19-year-old with reported gang ties in Johnson's death May 1, then dropped the charges hours later.