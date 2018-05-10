Sheriff's office names men shot in hours-long Arkansas standoff

The Sebastian County sheriff's office Wednesday identified the man killed early Tuesday during a standoff with deputies.

Peter Boden, 48, of 1106 Sunny Hill Place, was shot and killed by deputies during the nearly three-hour standoff near Hackett, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The identities of three deputies injured by Boden during the standoff also were released. They are Cpl. Sean Wallace, a process server, search and rescue deputy and supervisor of sex offender registration; patrol deputy Cpl. Ron Decker, a K-9 handler in support of drug interdiction; and Deputy Rusty Wilson, a paramedic with Sebastian County Emergency Medical Services and the EMS member for the sheriff's Special Weapons and Tactics team.

All three deputies are members of the SWAT team that responded to a call for help about 10:15 p.m. Monday after Boden fired at a neighbor who was investigating shots being fired. Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck said Tuesday that the three deputies were injured by shotgun pellets fired by Boden as they were setting up a perimeter around Boden's home on Sunny Hill Place between Hackett and Greenwood.

Boden continued to fire on officers throughout the standoff, according to reports. About 1 a.m., officials said, Boden tried to drive off in a pickup, but a SWAT team member disabled it. Boden emerged from the truck with the shotgun and pointed it at officers. Fearing he would shoot, a SWAT team member shot and killed him, police said.

The three injured officers and the deputy who shot Boden were placed on paid leave.

A news release Wednesday from the sheriff's office said Boden was charged in Sebastian County in March with aggravated assault. Court records did not show a criminal case against Boden on file, and the news release said the charge had not been adjudicated.

Circuit court civil records from the Greenwood Division show Glenda Diane Elmore and Tony Neal Elmore, a husband and wife who live at 1104 Sunny Hill Place, and Natasha Elmore filed a petition in March for a restraining order against Boden and his wife, Luz. It was amended in April.

In the petition, the Elmores complained that the Bodens tore down a fence and two cattle panels that belonged to the Elmores, took up and burned railroad ties that belonged to them and placed speed bumps on the one-lane road.

The Elmores put up a "no trespassing" sign, but the Bodens, "on more than one occasion has [sic] traversed on their property and harassed the plaintiffs and their family members to the point that they are fearful of the defendant," the petition said.

The petition also said the sheriff's office had been called to deal with the trespassing, but the trespassing persisted.

In a lengthy response, filed Friday, Boden wrote that the speed bump was placed to slow vehicles because he claimed to have been nearly hit more than once by vehicles traveling along the road.

He wrote that he had an agreement with Tony Elmore to remove four T posts and the two cattle panels but replaced them when Glenda Elmore complained.

He wrote in the response that he didn't know anything about railroad ties, and he denied trespassing on the Elmores' property.

"Any confrontation that occurred between the plaintiffs and defendants occurred at the property line or on the defendants' property," Boden wrote.

The Elmores' petition against the Bodens was pending in court at the time Boden was killed.

State Desk on 05/10/2018