Police: Forklift stolen from North Little Rock warehouse later found with plastic wrap on steering wheel

Authorities say a forklift was stolen from a North Little Rock warehouse was found later with plastic wrap around its steering wheel and controls.

The theft happened between 6 p.m. Wednesday and early Thursday, a 29-year-old supervisor at Onyx Corp, 1601 Gregory St., told officers. When employees arrived Thursday, they noticed that one of three forklifts parked at the north end of the business was missing, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The supervisor said a large roll door that connects the warehouse to one belonging to the Salvation Army was opened and likely allowed someone to enter the Onyx property.

The forklift was later recovered about three-tenths of 1 mile away, police said. Plastic wrap was on the steering wheel and controls, the report states. A single black glove was also found at the scene.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.