West Little Rock movie theater set to reopen almost a year after it was shuttered for renovations
This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.
PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE
A reopening date has been set for a multi-screen movie theater in west Little Rock, nearly a year after it closed for renovations.
AMC Theatres Chenal 9 is scheduled to open May 18, Promenade at Chenal marketing director Bethany Siems told Arkansas Online on Friday.
The nine-screen theater, once branded as a B&B Theatres property, closed in June for rebranding and remodeling. It had initially planned to reopen about a month later.
Modifications — including the addition of dining, mixed drinks and recliners — were estimated at around $3 million, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
Siems said tickets were already available online Friday for Chenal 9’s May 18 showings. Among the flicks: Deadpool 2, which opens that day.
