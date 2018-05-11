West Little Rock movie theater set to reopen almost a year after it was shuttered for renovations

A reopening date has been set for a multi-screen movie theater in west Little Rock, nearly a year after it closed for renovations.

AMC Theatres Chenal 9 is scheduled to open May 18, Promenade at Chenal marketing director Bethany Siems told Arkansas Online on Friday.

The nine-screen theater, once branded as a B&B Theatres property, closed in June for rebranding and remodeling. It had initially planned to reopen about a month later.

Modifications — including the addition of dining, mixed drinks and recliners — were estimated at around $3 million, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Siems said tickets were already available online Friday for Chenal 9’s May 18 showings. Among the flicks: Deadpool 2, which opens that day.