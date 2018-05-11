Six earthquakes recorded in Arkansas in 24 hours, data shows

Six small earthquakes have been recorded over the past 24 hours in Arkansas, and two other slightly stronger temblors have hit in the past week, surveyors said.

The strongest quakes included one registering 2.4 magnitude Thursday morning about 15 miles southwest of Clinton, U.S. Geological Survey data shows.

Another measuring 2.8 magnitude struck Saturday night around 15 miles northeast of Cave City.

Other small earthquakes recorded recently in Arkansas were:

• 1.7 magnitude at 1:52 a.m. Friday, 15 miles east of Heber Springs;

• 2.0 magnitude at 1:51 a.m. Friday, 14.3 miles north of Searcy;

• 1.4 magnitude at 1:31 a.m. Friday, 3.1 miles northwest of Lepanto;

• 2.1 magnitude at 11:12 p.m. Thursday, 9.3 miles northwest of Bald Knob;

• 2.3 magnitude at 8:42 p.m. Thursday, 12.4 miles south of Batesville;

• 1.7 magnitude 6 p.m. Thursday, 13.7 miles northwest of Bald Knob