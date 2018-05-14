Arkansas native joins The Weather Channel as on-camera meteorologist

An Arkansas native who is no stranger to The Weather Channel has joined the network as an on-camera meteorologist.

Tevin Wooten, who hails from Camden, previously worked as a weather production and on-camera meteorologist intern at the Atlanta-based channel.

Before that, he was a reporter, fill-in weather anchor and producer at Northwest Arkansas’ NBC affiliate KNWA-TV and Fox 24.

“His passion for meteorology and talent for storytelling will make him a valuable asset, both in the studio and out in the field," said Nora Zimmett, senior vice president of content and programming at The Weather Channel.

In May, Wooten received a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Florida State University. He also has a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, which he obtained in December 2014 from the University of Arkansas.