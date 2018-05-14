Coach-player relationships make Hogs a finalist for Texas CB

Cornerback Markel Reed announced his top four schools on Sunday and Arkansas was one of them.

Reed, 6-1, 170 pounds of Temple, Texas, visited the Hogs in late March and received a scholarship offer from Arkansas coach Chad Morris to go along with ones from Baylor, Texas Tech, Rice and Cornell.

The following weeks saw four other offers come his way before narrowing his list to Arkansas, Texas Tech, Kansas State and SMU. He told why the Hogs made the cut.

“The relationship I have with coaches and the players, it’s amazing,” Reed said. “They treat me like family.”

Reed, who recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and 13 pass breakups as a junior, likes being recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith.

“A great person, a great coach,” Reed said. "I love talking with him.”

He plans to make official visits to his four finalists and announce his decision before the start of his senior season. He and Smith are discussing his official visit to Fayetteville.

“Sometime in June, just waiting for the specific dates,” Reed said.

Reed, who plans to major in marketing or accounting, said his mother and brothers preach academics to him.