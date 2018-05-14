UCA raises student fees for 2018-19 year

Students who attend the University of Central Arkansas in Conway will see their bill rise for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Tuition will remain the same.

But fees for facilities, technology, health services and student success programs will increase. The UCA trustees approved the rates Friday.

As a result, an undergraduate Arkansas resident taking 15 credit hours per semester will pay $8,751 in tuition and mandatory fees for the 2018-2019 academic year. That’s a 2.66 percent increase. Some students will pay more, depending on their major or whether they must take a lab with a particular course.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson had asked universities to freeze tuition at current levels for the coming academic year. The request did not include freezing student fees.

Most universities’ trustees will be meeting this month to approve new budgets, which may reflect changes in what students pay to attend their schools.