Arkansas State University gets $1M grant for art museum

A $1 million grant from the Siloam Springs-based Windgate Charitable Foundation will support Arkansas State University's Bradbury Art Museum, the university announced on Tuesday.

The museum has designated one of its six galleries the Windgate Gallery in recognition of the gift.

"We appreciate very much Windgate Charitable Foundation's generous gift, which has helped make it possible for school groups, special needs adults, seniors and the public to enjoy weekend workshops, Thursday evening events, guided tours and individually-tailored activities," museum director Les Christensen said in a statement.

ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said the latest contribution, along with previous donations from the foundation, allow the museum to "be more successful in sharing the arts with more individuals in our area."

The museum is inside the Fowler Center on ASU's Jonesboro campus. Admission is free.