Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 6:21 p.m.

Teen driver killed, 2 others hurt in 1-vehicle crash on Arkansas road

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 4:08 p.m.

An 18-year-old Arkansan was killed in a wreck that injured two others in the vehicle Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. in Foreman in Little River County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Amanii Beard, 18, of Foreman was driving south on County Road 53 in a 1999 Chevrolet when she lost control of the vehicle, the report states.

The Chevrolet left the road and collided with a tree, state police said. Beard was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 11 a.m., according to the report.

Two passengers in the Chevrolet — an 18-year-old Foreman woman and a juvenile female whose age was not listed — were reportedly injured and taken to Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana.

Conditons were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 157 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police statistics.

GeneralMac says... May 16, 2018 at 6:08 p.m.

........" left the road"

........"conditions were said to be clear and dry ......."

same old, same old
day after day

Arkansas Online