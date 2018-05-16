Home / Latest News /
Arkansas high school counselor arrested on sexual assault charge
By Ashton Eley
This article was published today at 11:27 a.m.
SPRINGDALE — An Arkansas high school counselor has been accused of sexual assault.
Authorities say William Rivas, 33, was arrested Tuesday by Springdale police on a charge of first-degree sexual assault, a felony.
Springdale School District spokesman Rick Schaeffer confirmed Rivas worked as a counselor for the district but said the district could not comment further.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Rivas was being held at the Washington County jail, records show. No bail had been set.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas high school counselor arrested on sexual assault charge
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.