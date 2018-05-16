Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 12:34 p.m.

Arkansas high school counselor arrested on sexual assault charge

By Ashton Eley

This article was published today at 11:27 a.m.

William Rivas

SPRINGDALE — An Arkansas high school counselor has been accused of sexual assault.

Authorities say William Rivas, 33, was arrested Tuesday by Springdale police on a charge of first-degree sexual assault, a felony.

Springdale School District spokesman Rick Schaeffer confirmed Rivas worked as a counselor for the district but said the district could not comment further.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rivas was being held at the Washington County jail, records show. No bail had been set.

Arkansas Online