Arkansas high school counselor arrested on sexual assault charge

SPRINGDALE — An Arkansas high school counselor has been accused of sexual assault.

Authorities say William Rivas, 33, was arrested Tuesday by Springdale police on a charge of first-degree sexual assault, a felony.

Springdale School District spokesman Rick Schaeffer confirmed Rivas worked as a counselor for the district but said the district could not comment further.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rivas was being held at the Washington County jail, records show. No bail had been set.