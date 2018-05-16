Home / Latest News /
Arkansas prosecutor cites 'extent of abuse of police power' in opting not to lift town's speed-trap sanctions
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 3:33 p.m.
CONWAY – A prosecutor on Wednesday declined to lift speed-trap sanctions on the small town of Damascus.
“First, the extent of the abuse of police power discourages me from removing the sanctions,” Prosecuting Attorney Luke Ferguson wrote in a letter to Damascus’ city attorney, Beau Wilcox.
“Second, the city’s proven lack of oversight, which allowed the … problems to develop, is a significant factor in my decision to leave the sanctions in place,” Ferguson added.
The decision means the sanctions are to remain in place until the end of 2018 for the town that lies in Faulkner and Van Buren counties. U.S. 65, which connects Conway to Branson, Mo., runs through it.
Last year, then-prosecutor Cody Hiland found that the town was operating a speed trap and ordered it to cease traffic patrols on U.S. 65 and Arkansas 124.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
susanc52 says... May 16, 2018 at 4:51 p.m.
I got caught in that a couple of years ago. I wonder if I have recourse?
