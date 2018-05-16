Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 12:31 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Fake doctor who worked in Arkansas, 3 other states sentenced to prison

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:16 a.m.

isabell-kesari-gervais

Isabell Kesari Gervais

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge has sentenced a woman described as a fake doctor who worked in Arkansas and three other states to more than six years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala imposed the sentence Tuesday on 61-year-old Isabel Kesari Gervais.

Authorities say Gervais described herself as a naturopathic doctor but wasn't licensed. A statement from prosecutors says she claimed to use naturopathic medicine to cure illnesses including cancer.

[IN-DEPTH: Con artist preyed on vulnerable victims in Northwest Arkansas]

Gervais pleaded guilty last year to defrauding patients at a clinic in suburban Birmingham, Ala.

In her plea agreement she acknowledged operating multiple offices over 15 years in Springdale; Montgomery, Ala.; metro Atlanta; and Leawood, Kan.

Investigators determined Gervais moved frequently and used aliases including Rose Starr and Debra Lynn Goodman to avoid detection. She had been in Hoover, Ala., since 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Fake doctor who worked in Arkansas, 3 other states sentenced to prison

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online