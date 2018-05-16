Little Rock woman whose vehicle crashed into home found guilty in 1-year-old's death

A Pulaski County circuit court jury convicted a Little Rock woman of misdemeanor negligent homicide Wednesday in the death of a 1-year-old killed when the woman’s vehicle crashed into the boy's home.

Lucinda Edwards-Harris was on trial on a felony manslaughter charge in the November 2016 death of Devon Lazarus, who was in his crib when the vehicle crashed into his home.

An epileptic who had been warned not to drive, Edwards-Harris blacked out while driving, ran off the road and crashed into the child’s home, according to court records.

She was initially charged with misdemeanor negligent homicide, but the charge was upgraded last December to felony manslaughter. The jurors was presented with both charges as options before they deliberated.

She was sentenced to a year in jail and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

