DIAMONDBACKS

Pollock out 4-8 weeks

PHOENIX — Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock has a broken left thumb and is expected to be sidelined for four to eight weeks. Pollock was injured diving unsuccessfully for Tyler Saladino’s line drive that turned in to an inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning of Monday’s 7-2 loss to Milwaukee. Manager Torey Lovullo said Pollock has an avulsion fracture, which occurs where a tendon or ligament attaches to the bone. Pollock, 30, is batting .293 with 11 home runs and was second in the National League with 33 RBI going into Tuesday night. He was an All-Star in 2015 but has not played more than 112 games in a season since because of injuries.

CARDINALS

Wainwright to DL

MINNEAPOLIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Adam Wainwright back on the 10-day disabled list after the right-hander struggled with velocity in his last start and said he needed "to pause and get it right."

Wainwright, 36, also was on the disabled list with elbow inflammation before returning Sunday in San Diego. But he lasted just 2 1/3 innings in the Cardinals' 5-3 loss to the Padres.

Wainwright is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA in 4 starts this season.

St. Louis also called up Jack Flaherty from Class AAA Memphis. The rookie right-hander started Tuesday night's game at Minnesota.

DODGERS

Turner, Forsythe activated

MIAMI -- The slumping Los Angeles Dodgers activated third baseman Justin Turner and second baseman Logan Forsythe (Arkansas Razorbacks) from the 10-day disabled list in time for Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins.

Turner, an All-Star last year, made his season debut after breaking his left wrist in spring training. Forsythe has been sidelined since April 14 because of right shoulder inflammation.

Los Angeles optioned infielder-catcher Kyle Farmer and outfielder Tim Locastro to Class AAA Oklahoma City.

RANGERS

Hamstring issues for Beltre

The Texas Rangers placed Adrian Beltre on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday after he aggravated his left hamstring injury over the weekend.

The move is retroactive to Monday and marks the fourth time in the past two seasons he's landed on the disabled list.

The Rangers purchased the contract of infielder Hanser Alberto from Class AAA Round Rock to fill Beltre's spot.

Beltre was off the disabled list only five days before experiencing a similar feeling but in a different area of his left hamstring. He got hurt on a defensive play in the seventh inning of a loss at Houston on Sunday.

METS

Cespedes out of lineup

NEW YORK -- Slugger Yoenis Cespedes was held out of the lineup Tuesday night because of a strained right hip flexor and could be headed to the disabled list.

The team said Cespedes had a precautionary MRI that showed a mild strain Tuesday. Cespedes was available to pinch-hit, but New York Manager Mickey Callaway said he would only use him in "an obvious chance to win the game."

General Manager Sandy Alderson said the club will decide in the next couple of days whether to put Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list. Alderson saids he spoke to Cespedes about that possibility and the outfielder is "prepared to be realistic about his situation."

Cespedes has been dealing with the nagging injury for more than a week, though he's described it as discomfort in his quadriceps. He hasn't shown any improvement over the past couple of days, Alderson said.

WHITE SOX

Fulmer's start pushed back

PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago White Sox have pushed back Carson Fulmer's next turn in their rotation and plan to give Hector Santiago a spot start.

Fulmer was originally scheduled to pitch today at Pittsburgh, but instead will go Friday against Texas. Manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday that the team wanted to get Fulmer some extra time in between his starts.

Fulmer, 24, is 2-3 with a 6.23 ERA in 8 games, 7 starts, this year. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings in his previous outing against the crosstown Cubs on Friday, yielding 5 runs in an 11-2 loss.

Fulmer was selected by Chicago with the eighth overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Santiago will start today. He has made 2 starts this season, going 0-1 with an 11.25 ERA. In nine appearances in relief, he has a 3.26 ERA. His longest outing of the season is 4 2/3 innings.

YANKEES

Frazier up, Drury down

WASHINGTON -- The New York Yankees recalled outfielder Clint Frazier from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to give them an extra bat during a two-game series that started Tuesday at the Washington Nationals and said Brandon Drury is not out of their long-term plans.

New York opted to keep rookie Miguel Andujar at third, and Drury was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday after finishing an injury rehabilitation assignment. Drury, 25, started seven of New York's first eight games, then went on the disabled list due to severe migraines that caused blurry vision.

Drury hit .315 with 2 home runs and 7 RBI in 11 games with Scranton and six with Class AA Trenton as part of the rehab assignment.

Andujar is batting .282 with 3 home runs and 14 RBI in 33 games entering Tuesday, and leads major league rookies in multi-hit games (13) and extra-base hits (16). The Yankees are 23-7 in his starts since he took over as the team's primary third baseman.

Drury hit .217 with a home run and 4 RBI in 8 games with the Yankees. He was acquired from Arizona in February after serving as the Diamondbacks' primary second baseman last year.

Sports on 05/16/2018