Police: North Little Rock man, 79, used crutch to try to fight off robber who took his wallet

A 79-year-old North Little Rock man was beaten and robbed Monday afternoon by an individual who approached him while he was walking to his mailbox, he told police.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers were called to the 4900 block of Lynn Lane, where the victim was found sitting in the street next to a pair of crutches and one of his slippers, according to a report. Police noted that he had blood on his face, arms, legs and body.

The North Little Rock resident told authorities he was walking to his mailbox when a stranger approached and started a friendly conversation with him. When he turned his back, the victim said, the individual reached his arm around his chest from behind and said, "I want your billfold."

Authorities said the 79-year-old hit the robber in the face with one of his crutches. The attacker then reportedly punched him in the face and started going through his pockets, saying, "Where is your billfold?"

The robber found the man's wallet and took it, fleeing east on foot on Broken Arrow Drive, according to the report. The victim said his wallet contained credit cards, ID cards and $50 in cash. Police noted that the victim had a bloody nose and scraped knees.

The robber was described as a black man about 18 to 20 years old, standing about 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was reportedly not wearing a shirt but had a turquoise hooded sweatshirt draped over his shoulders that he dropped during the attack.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.