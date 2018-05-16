Police: Hundreds of pounds of pot seized at Arkansas weigh station likely obtained legally

ALMA — Arkansas Highway Police suspect hundreds of pounds of marijuana seized at a weigh station had likely been obtained legally in other parts of the country.

The Times Record reported that Highway Police have seized more than 770 pounds of marijuana at the Alma Weigh Station since April 21.

Highway Police Chief Jay Thompson said the marijuana recently seized from vehicles passing through the weigh station was concealed in "a more professional-type packaging" than police are used to. Thompson said the packaging indicates the pot came from a state that has legalized manufacturing of the drug.

The trucks containing the marijuana originated from California and Colorado, two states with legal recreational marijuana.

Recreational marijuana is legal in nine states, but Thompson stresses the importance for Highway Police to still seize the drug.