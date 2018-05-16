Steel manufacturer to spend $15M on Arkansas processing facility, create 45 jobs

A California-based steel manufacturing company plans to create 45 new jobs as part of an initial $15 million investment in northeast Arkansas, the company said.

Calstrip Industries Inc. will build a 100,0000-square-foot processing facility on the campus of Nucor Steel Arkansas, near Blytheville in Mississippi County, according to a news release.

The firm already has two planned expansions that would bring the total size of Calstrip's operations there to more than 300,000 square feet.

“Site selection and building design have been completed, and we are communicating with Nucor and our customers on appropriate equipment requirements,” the company’s chief operating officer, Ed Camden, said.

Construction is scheduled to start during the second quarter of this year, according to the release.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the company’s Arkansas processing facility “further strengthens the might of the steel industry in Mississippi County.”

The governor added that “the new advanced manufacturing jobs being created in Blytheville will go a long way in diversifying the area’s economy and improving the lives of Arkansas families.”

Calstrip currently operates three facilities along the U.S-Mexico border in Mission, Texas; Santa Teresa, N.M.; and Mira Loma, Calif.