Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: UA welcomes new Razorback mascot, Tusk V
This article was published today at 3:49 p.m.
🐗 Welcome the newest member of the @Tusk_UA family!— Arkansas Razorbacks (@ArkRazorbacks) May 16, 2018
Introducing Tusk V ... a "v" good boy. pic.twitter.com/fnm33vzqsB
Razorback fans will be calling a new hog in 2019, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville announced Wednesday.
Tusk V, the next Razorback mascot in line, was born in April on a farm in Dardanelle, according to the UA athletics website.
The new pig is the son of the current mascot, Tusk IV, and the fifth Russian boar to represent the school's sports teams.
Tusk IV will retire after the 2018 football season, having served a seven-year term, the school said.
Tusk V weighs in at 5 pounds and 8 ounces, measures 11 inches, and has stripes for camouflage that baby Razorbacks are born with and lose once they are old enough to take care of themselves.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: VIDEO: UA welcomes new Razorback mascot, Tusk V
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.