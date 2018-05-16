VIDEO: UA welcomes new Razorback mascot, Tusk V

Razorback fans will be calling a new hog in 2019, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville announced Wednesday.

Tusk V, the next Razorback mascot in line, was born in April on a farm in Dardanelle, according to the UA athletics website.

The new pig is the son of the current mascot, Tusk IV, and the fifth Russian boar to represent the school's sports teams.

Tusk IV will retire after the 2018 football season, having served a seven-year term, the school said.

Tusk V weighs in at 5 pounds and 8 ounces, measures 11 inches, and has stripes for camouflage that baby Razorbacks are born with and lose once they are old enough to take care of themselves.