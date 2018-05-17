Police: Arkansas middle school principal arrested after party where minors drank alcohol

An Arkansas middle school principal has been arrested along with her husband and son, police say.

Detective Steve Hall of the Beebe Police Department said Beebe Middle School Principal Brandy Dillin, her husband, Mickey Dillin; and Brandon Dillin, her son; were taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Both men work as newspaper deliverers for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, according to the detective.

On Saturday, the city's Police Department received a complaint from a woman who said her juvenile son had attended a party where alcohol and marijuana were provided to multiple minors, according to an affidavit.

Authorities said she provided a video that circulated on social media that showed a minor holding a bag of suspected marijuana and another individual, who was later identified as Brandon Dillin, holding a can of beer.

In interviews with police, two minors said they drank alcohol and smoked marijuana at the home where Brandon Dillin and his parents live. Both said multiple other minors attended and smoked and drank outside of the residence, the affidavit states.

One said he witnessed the sale of marijuana, while the other said he was allowed to drive home from the party after consuming drugs and alcohol, according to the document. Both said the adults in the home were aware of the party and activities.

One of the minors told officers he saw Brandy Dillin in the kitchen and saw Brandon Dillin getting alcohol from the kitchen and giving it to minors. The other said an unidentified man came up to him outside the residence during the party and told him they were “doing too much,” but no one did anything to stop it.

Brandy and Mickey Lee Dillin face charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and hosting a gathering where minors consume alcohol, while Brandon Dillin is charged with providing minors with alcohol, according to the affidavit.

A request for comment made to the Beebe School District was not immediately returned Thursday evening. Brandy Dillin, 41, is also the district's director of special education, according to the district's website.

The Dillins had not yet been booked into the White County jail as of 6 p.m. Thursday, deputies said.