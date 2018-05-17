DFW defensive back and highly touted friend looking to visit Hogs in June

Defensive back Miles Williams was thrilled to get his scholarship offer from Arkansas on April 28.

“Arkansas' offer was crazy,” Williams said. “I had seen them on my Twitter timeline offering kids and I was like I hope they come my way and they did.”

Williams, 6-1, 170 pounds of Mansfield, Texas, also has offers from Texas Tech,

Vanderbilt, California, Boston College, Houston and several others. Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and safeties coach Ron Cooper visited his school earlier in the week.

“Arkansas I know is very competitive in the SEC West and I have a good relationship with Coach Smith and I’m forming a good relationship with Coach Cooper,” Williams said. “They came and saw me twice in the spring season, so that shows that they are definitely interested in me.”

He and Razorback target Enoch Jackson, Jr., of Mansfield Legacy are good friends. He and Jackson, who visited Fayetteville on Feb. 24, are looking to officially visit Fayetteville together in June.

“We just talk about the campus life and how nice the facilities are and how we are going to get up there together,” Williams said. “He’s been there.”

Williams, who recorded 28 tackles, 2 interceptions and 6 pass breakups as a junior, said he can’t recall when he and Jackson became so close.

“Honestly, I don’t know how we become so tight of friends so fast,” Williams said. “He’s just a good dude all around, a guy you can relate to and make easy conversation with.”

He has a 3.6 grade point average and plans to major in Hotel and Restaurant Management after talking with his father.

“Just talking to my Dad about majoring in whatever around my freshman going into sophomore year and taking business classes that my school district has to offer,” Williams said. “I fell in love with the Global Business, Entrepreneurship and Marketing aspect of business.”