Authorities investigating 81-year-old Arkansas woman's death as homicide

Authorities said Thursday that they are investigating the death of a 81-year-old Arkansas woman as a homicide, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Deputies with the Benton County sheriff's office found the victim, Ruby Ross, at her home in the 11000 block of Blue Jay Road in Pea Ridge on Wednesday evening after receiving a request to do a welfare check, according to a news release.

The death was determined to be suspicious, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office believes it is an isolated incident and said there is no immediate danger to the public.