Home / Latest News /
Authorities investigating 81-year-old Arkansas woman's death as homicide
By Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff
This article was published today at 5:23 p.m.
PHOTO BY FLIP PUTTHOFF
Authorities said Thursday that they are investigating the death of a 81-year-old Arkansas woman as a homicide, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Deputies with the Benton County sheriff's office found the victim, Ruby Ross, at her home in the 11000 block of Blue Jay Road in Pea Ridge on Wednesday evening after receiving a request to do a welfare check, according to a news release.
The death was determined to be suspicious, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office believes it is an isolated incident and said there is no immediate danger to the public.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities investigating 81-year-old Arkansas woman's death as homicide
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.