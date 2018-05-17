Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 17, 2018, 7:21 p.m.

Authorities investigating 81-year-old Arkansas woman's death as homicide

By Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff

This article was published today at 5:23 p.m.

the-benton-county-sheriffs-office-is-investigating-a-death-at-11001-blue-jay-road-in-pea-ridge

PHOTO BY FLIP PUTTHOFF

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at 11001 Blue Jay Road in Pea Ridge.

Authorities said Thursday that they are investigating the death of a 81-year-old Arkansas woman as a homicide, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Deputies with the Benton County sheriff's office found the victim, Ruby Ross, at her home in the 11000 block of Blue Jay Road in Pea Ridge on Wednesday evening after receiving a request to do a welfare check, according to a news release.

The death was determined to be suspicious, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office believes it is an isolated incident and said there is no immediate danger to the public.

