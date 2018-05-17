Heard gunfire, then found bullet went through bedroom wall, Little Rock man tells police

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at a Little Rock home found seven shell casings near the residence early Thursday, authorities said.

Authorities were called around 3:50 a.m. to a home in the 1400 block of South Van Buren Street, according to a report from the city’s Police Department. Officers reportedly recovered the casings in the 5000 block of 14th Street.

The home’s 50-year-old resident told police that he was standing in his kitchen when he heard gunfire and then a “whistling” sound. There were six or seven shots fired, he said.

The Little Rock man reportedly walked into his bedroom and discovered that a bullet had gone through his wall.

No suspects were listed, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.